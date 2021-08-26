Two more walk-in Covid vaccination clinics in Hartlepool with younger people urged to attend

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will be held in the car park of the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

Anyone over the age of 16 who has not yet received their first or both doses are invited to attend the museum’s car park on Marina Way on Sunday, August 29, between 10am and 6pm.

First and second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available.

Another clinic will take place on Tuesday, August 31, at Victoria Medical Practice, in Victoria Road from 8am-12.30pm.

First and second doses of the Pfizer and second dose of Astra Zeneca will be administered.

Younger people are being particularly encouraged to get their jabs.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “It is very important to get both doses as full vaccination is the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.”

People planning to attend to get their second dose of a vaccine are reminded that it must be at least eight weeks since they received the same first dose.

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

According to government data, a total of 120,791 vaccinations have been administered as of August 24.

They comprise 64,305 first and 56,486 second doses.

Various incentives are being offered around the country to encourage people to get the vaccine.

One initiative will see music fans offered covid jabs at the Reading and Leeds festival this weekend.

It comes as NHS England said more than half a million 16 and 17-year-olds have had their first dose.

The pop-up clinics across the two sites this bank holiday weekend mean music lovers will be able to grab a jab as easily as a beer or a burger, health officials said, but they added that people under the influence of alcohol or drugs will not be given the vaccine.

