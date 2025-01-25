Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The town’s hospital has welcomed its first piece of robot technology to help carry out certain operations on patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University Hospital of Hartlepool has invested in the ROSA robot for use on people undergoing a knee joint replacement.

The state-of-the-art technology helps surgeons position implants more accurately during an operation and has already started to be put into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first piece of robotic technology to be used by the hospital’s operating department and comes after the hospital was awarded surgical hub status last year, meaning it can carry out more non-urgent operations.

Theatre robotic matron Sarah Waite (far left) and consultant orthopaedic surgeon Anwar Jafri (second from left) with other members of the theatre team.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Anwar Jafri said: “We are delighted to offer this to our local community.

“This robotic surgical assistant is going to help us offer individualised treatment for each patient. It is also going to help us plan, prepare and position implants with a high degree of precision and consistency.

“It will add to the other cutting-edge technologies we already use in the service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include the mymobility app for patients undergoing joint replacement surgery, which the trust has developed with industry partners Apple and Zimmer-Biomet.

The app can be used by a patient on their smartphones allowing them to stay in touch with health staff to receive advice and support before and after surgery.

Sarah Waite, theatre robotic matron, said: “It is an exciting time for the trust as we significantly invest in robotic technology to help provide even better treatment and care for our patients.”

Meanwhile, the trust first invested in robotic technology in its other operating department at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, some time ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There the Da Vinci robot is helping to improve accuracy, reduce pain after surgery and help get patients home sooner.

The trust says it is also investing in a new robotic and emergency maternity theatre at the North Tees site, with works progressing.

Last year, the Hartlepool was awarded surgical hub accreditation from NHS England which is aimed at helping increase surgical capacity and efficiency, offering patients quicker access to common procedures like hip and knee replacements, gynaecology, surgical and breast procedures.