Hartlepool Borough Council launches search for specialist heritage contractor for 'dramatic transformation' of historic vessel
Hartlepool Borough Council is seeking a specialist heritage contractor to carry out the next phase of restoration work on the paddle steamer PS Wingfield Castle, moored at the Museum of Hartlepool.
The vessel has undergone emergency repairs in recent years after falling into a state of disrepair.
But thanks to a £1.8 million government grant, administered by Arts Council England, the ship is poised for a dramatic transformation.
The next phase of works will see it carefully relocated to land at Trincomalee Wharf for extensive hull and deck restoration, the installation of new moorings and infrastructure to improve public access.
Work is due to start later this year and continue from summer 2026 to spring 2027.
Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “The Wingfield Castle is a cherished Hartlepool icon, and we’re looking for a company with proven expertise in maritime heritage to help us restore her to glory and reopen her to the public.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England for their generous support.”
Built by Hartlepool’s William Gray & Company in 1934, the Wingfield Castle is one of the UK’s last surviving paddle steamers.
She served as a museum and café for many years and featured in the 1980 David Lynch film The Elephant Man.
Subject to further funding, work is also hoped to be carried out to its historic interiors.
Interested companies can find full tender details at www.open-uk.org and the tender reference is #OPEN20251601.