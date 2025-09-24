A historic run-down boat is set for a “dramatic transformation” and the search is on for a specialist contractor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council is seeking a specialist heritage contractor to carry out the next phase of restoration work on the paddle steamer PS Wingfield Castle, moored at the Museum of Hartlepool.

The vessel has undergone emergency repairs in recent years after falling into a state of disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But thanks to a £1.8 million government grant, administered by Arts Council England, the ship is poised for a dramatic transformation.

Paddle Steamer the Wingfield Castle, moored at the Museum of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The next phase of works will see it carefully relocated to land at Trincomalee Wharf for extensive hull and deck restoration, the installation of new moorings and infrastructure to improve public access.

Work is due to start later this year and continue from summer 2026 to spring 2027.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “The Wingfield Castle is a cherished Hartlepool icon, and we’re looking for a company with proven expertise in maritime heritage to help us restore her to glory and reopen her to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England for their generous support.”

Built by Hartlepool’s William Gray & Company in 1934, the Wingfield Castle is one of the UK’s last surviving paddle steamers.

She served as a museum and café for many years and featured in the 1980 David Lynch film The Elephant Man.

Subject to further funding, work is also hoped to be carried out to its historic interiors.

Interested companies can find full tender details at www.open-uk.org and the tender reference is #OPEN20251601.