Signed Hartlepool United shirt and limited edition Camerons beer being auctioned off for statue appeal

By Mark Payne
Friday, 19th November 2021, 11:36 am
The signed shirt and Camerons bottle of ale that are up for auction.
The 16 year-old Pools shirt signed by the players, and an unopened limited edition bottle of Camerons ale are up for auction for a Boer War replacement statue fund.

The statue appeal has now reached more than £23,000 of its £25,000 target to install the statue by North East artist Ray Lonsdale in Ward Jackson Park next year.

The shirt and Camerons beer were kindly donated to statue fundraiser Steve Close by Brian Craven, from Hartlepool, who now lives in Sheffield.

Steve said: “The guy contacted me on our Facebook history site and offered it up as a gesture of support for the replacement Boer War statue, within days he delivered it to me and I couldn’t believe my luck.”

Bids for the football shirt and bottle are open until 11pm on Wednesday, December 1, on the History of Hartlepool in Images Facebook site or by emailing [email protected]

