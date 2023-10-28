Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The King Charles III England Coast Path is currently being developed and will be a 2,700-mile trail showcasing the entire English coastline.

A consultation supporting the opening of a Tyne to Tees stretch, which takes in the Durham Heritage Coast, is seeking responses from local people.

Hartlepool’s historic Headland is the most southerly point of the Durham heritage coastal footpath route.

St Hilda's Church on the Headland which forms part of the Durham Heritage Coast route. Picture by FRANK REID

The King Charles III England Coast Path will give right of access to all of England’s coastline. When fully open, it will be the longest coastal path in the world.

The Tyne to Tees section, due to open in 2024, starts in South Shields and follows the coast to Port Clarence, via Sunderland, Peterlee and Hartlepool.

Kendal-based charity the Lake District Foundation, together with Natural England and Durham Heritage Coast, is leading a consultation aimed at maximising benefits of the path for local communities.

Local views are sought to help shape its development.

Liv Allport, Programme Manager at the Lake District Foundation said: “We’re calling on the people of Hartlepool to get involved and suggest how the development of this National Trail can benefit your area.

"You are experts on your local area, and we would love to hear from you. Other National Trails have positively impacted towns and villages around the path with increased tourism and other economic benefits.”