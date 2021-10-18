Were you in the picture at one of these events at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool?
10 amazing museum memories as Hartlepool's National Museum of the Royal Navy bids to expand

We’ve got magnificent memories from a Hartlepool museum as it gets ready for a possible expansion.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 18th October 2021, 12:35 pm

Take a look at 9 events where you had fun at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

The attraction is back in the news because it may be extending its presence in town. Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to convert vacant units at Vision Retail Park, on The Highlight, to be used as part of the neighbouring museum’s expansion.

The museum has already hosted so many great events in its different forms over the years, from Halloween themed nights to folk dancing – and even a Santa’s grotto.

The question is, were you there? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Frighteningly good in 2016

Dressed up for the Spoo-quay halloween night at The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool in 2016. Is there someone you know in the photo?

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Market time in 2016

Th launch of Hartlepool Maritime Market at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in 2016. Were you there?

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Festive in 2017

Charlotte McAleer (8) and Joel Newcombe (3) skipping with delight after their visit to Santa's Grotto at the Festival of Christmas held at the National Museum Royal Navy 4 years ago.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Reflections from 2016

Bubbles were blowing at the event to welcome the National Museum of the Royal Navy to Hartlepool 5 years ago. Did you get along?

Photo: Kevin Brady

