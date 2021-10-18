Take a look at 9 events where you had fun at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.
The attraction is back in the news because it may be extending its presence in town. Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to convert vacant units at Vision Retail Park, on The Highlight, to be used as part of the neighbouring museum’s expansion.
The museum has already hosted so many great events in its different forms over the years, from Halloween themed nights to folk dancing – and even a Santa’s grotto.
The question is, were you there? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
Page 1 of 3