10 archive photos of Catcote Road - from rugby to fancy dress car washing and charity runs

We are taking another nostalgic close-up look at one of Hartlepool’s streets and this time it is Catcote Road.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 18th March 2022, 7:32 am

Whether it is running for charity or opening a new shop, a photo of a well-known pub or a vintage car rally, we have it all.

We have a rugby scene and a fundraising event with paint thrown in!

Want to find out more? Join us as we look back in time.

1. Sparkling memories from 2005

A car wash for charity at the Goldmine pub 17 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. A top trio in 2009

The Catcote Road-based West Hartlepool RFC coaching staff of Kevin Oliphant, Jamie Connolly and Tim Sawyer pictured 13 years ago.

3. All new in 2013

Alice House Hospice opened a new charity shop on Catcote Road 9 years ago. Shop workers Julie Hildreth, Steven Waites and Karen Witherley were pictured in the shop's book sales room.

4. A familiar sight

The Pink Domino in 2013. Was it your regular?

