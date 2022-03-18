10 archive photos of Catcote Road - from rugby to fancy dress car washing and charity runs

Whether it is running for charity or opening a new shop, a photo of a well-known pub or a vintage car rally, we have it all.
We have a rugby scene and a fundraising event with paint thrown in!
Want to find out more? Join us as we look back in time.
1. Sparkling memories from 2005
A car wash for charity at the Goldmine pub 17 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories?
2. A top trio in 2009
The Catcote Road-based West Hartlepool RFC coaching staff of Kevin Oliphant, Jamie Connolly and Tim Sawyer pictured 13 years ago.
3. All new in 2013
Alice House Hospice opened a new charity shop on Catcote Road 9 years ago. Shop workers Julie Hildreth, Steven Waites and Karen Witherley were pictured in the shop's book sales room.
4. A familiar sight
The Pink Domino in 2013. Was it your regular?
