10 archive photos of Catcote Road - from rugby to fancy dress car washing and charity runs

Whether it is running for charity or opening a new shop, a photo of a well-known pub or a vintage car rally, we have it all.

We have a rugby scene and a fundraising event with paint thrown in!

Want to find out more? Join us as we look back in time.

1. Sparkling memories from 2005 A car wash for charity at the Goldmine pub 17 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: DP Photo Sales

2. A top trio in 2009 The Catcote Road-based West Hartlepool RFC coaching staff of Kevin Oliphant, Jamie Connolly and Tim Sawyer pictured 13 years ago. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3. All new in 2013 Alice House Hospice opened a new charity shop on Catcote Road 9 years ago. Shop workers Julie Hildreth, Steven Waites and Karen Witherley were pictured in the shop's book sales room. Photo: TY Photo Sales

4. A familiar sight The Pink Domino in 2013. Was it your regular? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales