10 archive photos of Northern Soul nights in Hartlepool as they get ready to return

Stefan Taylor & The Signatures are holding a concert in aid of Hartlepool’s March of the Mods charity soon.

In the meantime, why not get into the spirit of the occasion with a look back on fantastic Northern Soul nights we have seen in town before.

We have archive photos from 2012, 2013 and 2018 for you to enjoy.

There are scenes from the dance floor, people having a great time meeting up with friends, and photos of some of the organisers of these events.

See if you can spot someone you know as we step back in time.

1. On the dance floor in 2012 Dancers out on the floor at the Hartlepool Northern Soul Night a decade ago. Remember this? Photo: hm Photo Sales

2. A flashback to 2012 Brother and sister soul fans Marty Waite and Denise Maloney pictured at a Hartlepool gig 10 years ago. Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. Fun in 2018 Dancers enjoy the sounds of Hartlepool Music Weekender Northern Soul event at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club 4 years ago. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. Making plans in 2013 The fourth Grand Night of Soul at the Grand Hotel in Hartlepool 9 years ago. Pictured going through records for the playlist are, from front, Hartlepool northern soul fan, Sue Horton. co-organisers Stevie Layton and Kevan "Taffy" Turner,and DJ Col Lilley. Photo: TY Photo Sales