10 brilliant Brierton School prom photos from 2005 - were you pictured on your big night?
Does it still seem like yesterday when you went to your prom?
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:26 am
Maybe these Brierton prom photos from 2005 will help to bring back some wonderful memories.
We have 11 reminders of students enjoying themselves on a great night out.
Smart suits and glamorous gowns prevailed and we have plenty of faces for you to recognise.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
