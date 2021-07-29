10 brilliant Brierton School prom photos from 2005 - were you pictured on your big night?

Maybe these Brierton prom photos from 2005 will help to bring back some wonderful memories.

We have 11 reminders of students enjoying themselves on a great night out.

Smart suits and glamorous gowns prevailed and we have plenty of faces for you to recognise.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Smiles galore at the prom Spending time with friends on a special evening. Does this bring back wonderful memories? Photo: MH Buy photo

2. So smart What a stylish line-up from the boys. Photo: MH Buy photo

3. Waltzing back to 2005 Such happy scenes at the prom. Photo: MH Buy photo

4. A night to remember Who do you recognise in this prom photo? Photo: MH Buy photo