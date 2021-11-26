Reminders from Kingsley Primary School. How many do you remember?
Reminders from Kingsley Primary School. How many do you remember?

10 cracking Kingsley Primary memories from the Hartlepool Mail archives - from the Nativity to Narnia!

We are going retro at Kingsley Primary School and what a great set of archive photos we have found.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 26th November 2021, 3:01 pm

Take a look at retro images which include the Nativity from 2014, new starters from 2003, and circus skills on show in 2006.

We’ve got nail painting at a school coffee morning from 15 years ago and pupils dressed in period costume in 2005.

Do these photos bring back great memories? There’s only one way to find out.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Remembering the war years

Children learned all about the evacuations during the Second World War in this scene from 2005.

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales

2. So creative in 2006

Circus skills on show at the school 15 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

3. All the fashion in 2006

The school held a coffee morning in 2006 and look at the fun these pupils had.

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

4. Fun with Narnia in 2006

Kingsley Primary students joined pupils from other schools to stage a play about Narnia in 2006. Remember this?

Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Hartlepool Mail
Next Page
Page 1 of 3