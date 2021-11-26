10 cracking Kingsley Primary memories from the Hartlepool Mail archives - from the Nativity to Narnia!

Take a look at retro images which include the Nativity from 2014, new starters from 2003, and circus skills on show in 2006.

We’ve got nail painting at a school coffee morning from 15 years ago and pupils dressed in period costume in 2005.

Do these photos bring back great memories? There’s only one way to find out.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Remembering the war years Children learned all about the evacuations during the Second World War in this scene from 2005. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. So creative in 2006 Circus skills on show at the school 15 years ago. Remember this? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. All the fashion in 2006 The school held a coffee morning in 2006 and look at the fun these pupils had. Photo: LH Photo Sales

4. Fun with Narnia in 2006 Kingsley Primary students joined pupils from other schools to stage a play about Narnia in 2006. Remember this? Photo: DP Photo Sales