10 landmark Hartlepool scenes you might recognise from the 1980s - see how many you can identify

Forty years have passed since these landmark photos were taken.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 25th April 2021, 7:00 am

They all show sights in Hartlepool from the 1980s including many we may never see in town again.

Dock scenes, Asters, Steetley and the greyhound stadium can all be seen in our flashback feature.

Have a browse through our collection from the Hartlepool Mail archives and see how many sights you recognise.

1. Inside the Rossmere

Does this 1980s view inside the Rossmere bring back happy memories?

2. Down at the docks

New forklifts on show in Hartlepool docks in July 1987. Did you work there?

