10 landmark Hartlepool scenes you might recognise from the 1980s - see how many you can identify
Forty years have passed since these landmark photos were taken.
Sunday, 25th April 2021, 7:00 am
They all show sights in Hartlepool from the 1980s including many we may never see in town again.
Dock scenes, Asters, Steetley and the greyhound stadium can all be seen in our flashback feature.
Have a browse through our collection from the Hartlepool Mail archives and see how many sights you recognise.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 1