Band memories galore. Did we get you in the picture?

10 photos from a top jazz band festival in Hartlepool - with the Zodiacs among those pictured

We are marching back a decade – to the day jazz bands descended on Hartlepool for a prestigious competition.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:55 am

Yes it really is 10 years since the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships came to town and what an occasion that was.

Hartlepool Zodiacs were among the bands which competed at the Borough Hall and we have 10 photo reminders of the festival.

Are you pictured? Can you spot someone you know?

Let’s head back to 2012 and take a look.

1. Rehearsing for the event

Hartlepool Zodiacs Jazz Band members pictured during a rehearsal for the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships .

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Judging the event

Judges confer after a performance during the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships.

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Such good friends

Caitlin Odgers with Zodiacs Jazz Band member Mollie-Jaisi Butterfield during the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships.

Photo: FRANK REID

4. On parade

Who recognises the jazz band performing in 2012?

Photo: FRANK REID

Hartlepool
