10 photos from the Fens as we put the retro spotlight on another Hartlepool neighbourhood

Sing up if you remember any of these Fens scenes from years gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:29 pm

We have 9 archive photos from the Fens area of Hartlepool as we look back on the past of another town neighbourhood.

The Fens Singers, the pub’s pool team, local shops and the opening of a resource centre are all included in our retro feature.

Take a look and see if these photos bring back happy memories.

1. On song in 2003

The Fens singers were in the picture in this photo from 2003 but who can tell us more about the occasion?

Photo: FLR

2. On cue in 2004

The Fens pub pool team pictured 17 years ago. Are you in the picture?

Photo: MH

3. Morris dancing memories from 2007

The Jet Set Morris dancers were in the picture on the day they visited Fens Primary School 14 years ago. Did you get to see them?

Photo: LH

4. D0686 MIKE NEWELL POOLS MANAGER OPENS NEW OWTON FENS RESOURCE 1ST STOP SHOP. KEVIN CRANNEY, WAYNE WALTON, CALLUM CAMPBELL AND JAKE FLEET

Back to 2003 and the opening of the new Owton Fens Resource 1st Stop Shop. Were you there?

Photo: LH

