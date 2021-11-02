10 photos from the Fens as we put the retro spotlight on another Hartlepool neighbourhood

We have 9 archive photos from the Fens area of Hartlepool as we look back on the past of another town neighbourhood.
The Fens Singers, the pub’s pool team, local shops and the opening of a resource centre are all included in our retro feature.
Take a look and see if these photos bring back happy memories.
1. On song in 2003
The Fens singers were in the picture in this photo from 2003 but who can tell us more about the occasion?
Photo: FLR
2. On cue in 2004
The Fens pub pool team pictured 17 years ago. Are you in the picture?
Photo: MH
3. Morris dancing memories from 2007
The Jet Set Morris dancers were in the picture on the day they visited Fens Primary School 14 years ago. Did you get to see them?
Photo: LH
4. D0686 MIKE NEWELL POOLS MANAGER OPENS NEW OWTON FENS RESOURCE 1ST STOP SHOP. KEVIN CRANNEY, WAYNE WALTON, CALLUM CAMPBELL AND JAKE FLEET
Back to 2003 and the opening of the new Owton Fens Resource 1st Stop Shop. Were you there?
Photo: LH