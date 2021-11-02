We delved into the archives to find retro photos from the Hartlepool school and came up with this selection of scenes.

They show everything from a Fairtrade coffee morning in 2016 to festive singing for residents of a care home in 2017.

Do our photos bring back memories? Is there someone you know in one or more of our photos?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. A helping hand with maths A maths day event with parents at the school in 2015. Were you there? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. Penny for your 2016 thoughts Darci Abbey, James Holland, Callum Smiles, Ben Curry, Reece Hall and Shaun Dennis were pictured with a trail of coins for UNICEF at Eskdale Academy. Who can tell us ore about this event from 5 years ago? Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3. Kite flying in 2015 Pupils were trying out the kites they made as part of Chinese New Year in 2015. Do you recognise the kite flyers in this photo? Photo: Picture By Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. A harvest of 2014 memories Eskdale Academy pupils (left to right) Amber Flounders, Lilyann Stevens, Finley Simpson, Maddison Bavin and Jackson Cairns with items donated to their Harvest Festival 7 years ago. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales