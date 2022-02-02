Reminders from West View Primary but how many do you remember?
10 retro photos from West View Primary School as its outstanding pupils make the headlines

What an achievement! Pupils and staff at West View Primary have reason to celebrate after its clothing bank raised more than £1,000.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:55 am

And we are celebrating by looking back on some of the other wonderful scenes over the years in this archive tribute to the Davison Drive school.

Were you there when pupils enjoyed magic lessons in 2007, or when pupils dressed up as police officers and judges in the same year.

Do you recognise the students who visited the Heugh Battery in 2009.

On a day when the school was in the news for the success of its clothing bank, why not enjoy some more great reminders from the classroom – and the playground.

1. Welcoming the police in 2007

The day that the police came to school. Were you there in 2007?

2. A visit to the Battery

A site visit to the Heugh Battery 13 years ago. Who do you recognise in this photo?

3. That's magic!

The Magic Bus Theatre Group came to the school in 2007. What are your memories of the day?

4. A good read in 2005

Time for a storybook session. Do you recognise the people in this photo from 17 years ago?

