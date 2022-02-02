10 retro photos from West View Primary School as its outstanding pupils make the headlines

And we are celebrating by looking back on some of the other wonderful scenes over the years in this archive tribute to the Davison Drive school.
Were you there when pupils enjoyed magic lessons in 2007, or when pupils dressed up as police officers and judges in the same year.
Do you recognise the students who visited the Heugh Battery in 2009.
On a day when the school was in the news for the success of its clothing bank, why not enjoy some more great reminders from the classroom – and the playground.
