10 retro photos from West View Primary School as its outstanding pupils make the headlines

And we are celebrating by looking back on some of the other wonderful scenes over the years in this archive tribute to the Davison Drive school.

Were you there when pupils enjoyed magic lessons in 2007, or when pupils dressed up as police officers and judges in the same year.

Do you recognise the students who visited the Heugh Battery in 2009.

1. Welcoming the police in 2007 The day that the police came to school. Were you there in 2007? Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. A visit to the Battery A site visit to the Heugh Battery 13 years ago. Who do you recognise in this photo? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. That's magic! The Magic Bus Theatre Group came to the school in 2007. What are your memories of the day? Photo: LH Photo Sales

4. A good read in 2005 Time for a storybook session. Do you recognise the people in this photo from 17 years ago? Photo: TC Photo Sales