Take a look at these retro sewing, embroidering and knitting scenes. It would be sew good if you shared your memories of them.

10 retro photos of Hartlepool and East Durham sewing enthusiasts as we get ready to tune in for another hit TV episode

The nation is hooked on sewing as we tune in each week for a hit TV show.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 26th April 2021, 1:52 pm

The Great British Sewing Bee is a BBC favourite but we want your memories of these sewing scenes nearer to home.

We have 10 reminders of sewing, embroidering and a spot of knitting from across Hartlepool and East Durham.

Did you create novelties for charity or put together a huge scarf during a fundraiser with a difference?

We have all this and more in our tribute to the sewing supremos of Hartlepool.

1. All for charity in 2003

A charity scarf knit to raise money for Alice House Hospice in 2003. Did you take part?

2. A purl of a reminder

Look at the great creations of the sewing club at the People Centre in Hartlepool in 2014.

3. Colourful memories from 2006

Getting creative at the Sewing Centre. Remember this from 15 years ago?

4. Getting together in 2007

Members of the Stitch and Sew group pictured 14 years ago. Who do you recognise in this photo?

