10 retro photos of Hartlepool and East Durham sewing enthusiasts as we get ready to tune in for another hit TV episode
The nation is hooked on sewing as we tune in each week for a hit TV show.
Monday, 26th April 2021, 1:52 pm
The Great British Sewing Bee is a BBC favourite but we want your memories of these sewing scenes nearer to home.
We have 10 reminders of sewing, embroidering and a spot of knitting from across Hartlepool and East Durham.
Did you create novelties for charity or put together a huge scarf during a fundraiser with a difference?
We have all this and more in our tribute to the sewing supremos of Hartlepool.
