10 retro photos of Hartlepool and East Durham sewing enthusiasts as we get ready to tune in for another hit TV episode

The Great British Sewing Bee is a BBC favourite but we want your memories of these sewing scenes nearer to home.

We have 10 reminders of sewing, embroidering and a spot of knitting from across Hartlepool and East Durham.

Did you create novelties for charity or put together a huge scarf during a fundraiser with a difference?

We have all this and more in our tribute to the sewing supremos of Hartlepool.

1. All for charity in 2003 A charity scarf knit to raise money for Alice House Hospice in 2003. Did you take part? Photo: FLR Buy photo

2. A purl of a reminder Look at the great creations of the sewing club at the People Centre in Hartlepool in 2014. Photo: TY Buy photo

3. Colourful memories from 2006 Getting creative at the Sewing Centre. Remember this from 15 years ago? Photo: TC Buy photo

4. Getting together in 2007 Members of the Stitch and Sew group pictured 14 years ago. Who do you recognise in this photo? Photo: LH Buy photo