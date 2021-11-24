10 wonderful reminders of Wintertide over the years - were you pictured having fun?

Taking a look at Wintertide through the years. Are you in the picture?
It’s colourful, it’s festive and it is a joy to behold.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:36 pm

The Wintertide festival will return to Hartlepool this weekend complete with an array of arts, music and illuminations.

It promises to be superb fun, just as it was in these scenes from years gone by.

Were you pictured at one of the events from 2015 to 2019?

As you get ready to take part once more, see if you can spot yourself at Wintertide in these retro scenes?

1. Glowing memories from 2015

Reece Hughes (left) and Lewis Swanson with their lanterns at the Wintertide Lantern parade 6 years ago.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Walking in wintertime

The Wintertide lantern parade passes through the grounds of St. Hilda's Church in 2015.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Lots of helpers in 2016

Santa's elves and their liitle helpers from Crimdon Pony World at the Wintertide Festival, 5 years ago.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. All the fun of the fair

Brandon Malton (6) and brother Corbyn (3) were pictured enjoying the fair at the 2016 event.

Photo: Kevin Brady

