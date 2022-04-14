11 archive photos from your favourite Hartlepool stores - showing staff in Tesco, Rayners, Aldi, Morrisons and more

But do you recognise any of the staff in these Hartlepool archive shop and store photographs? We’ve got reminders from Swoosh, Body Shop, Aldi, Tesco, Next and Morrisons – and that’s just for starters.

Some supported charity while others were pictured as their store opened for the first time.

Perhaps you can spot a work colleague in one of our photos or maybe you were in the picture yourself. The only way to find out is by joining us on a retro journey down the aisles.

1. A helping hand at Tesco Pools mascot Victoria helped with a charity bike ride in this Tesco scene from 2009. Also pictured are store manager Trevor Howe and staff members Selina Wilson and Jan Palliser. Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. Memories from Morrisons Store staff at Morrisons donated £1 for Breast Cancer Care in 2006. Are you in the picture? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. Beautiful decorating at Swoosh Swoosh staff members (left to right) Jade Lismore, Chelsea Middleton, Gemma Darby and Anne Kirkwood with their decorated shop tree. Remember this from 7 years ago? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

4. A fitting tribute Yours Clothing staff, left to right, Stephanie Pell, Suzy Turnbull, Kelli Murphy, Hannah Bulter and Lisa Carr, in their new store at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2017. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales