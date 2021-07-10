On the march at the Big Meeting. What are your memories of the special day?

11 reminders of the Big Meeting in the year of its 150th anniversary - relive the memories of years gone by

The Durham Miners Gala reaches its 150th anniversary this weekend and it has meant so much to the people and pit villages of South Tyneside over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 6:26 pm

Millions of miners, families and supporters have walked through the streets of the city on Big Meeting day ever since 1871.

And although the 2021 event will be entirely be held in the former pit communities rather than Durham itself on Saturday, we can still reflect on wonderful Galas of the past.

So many South Tyneside lodges have been represented. Bands from the borough and villagers by the thousands have converged on Durham.

See if you can spot a familiar face from years gone by.

1. Harking back to a 1964 Harton scene

The Harton and Westoe Lodge at the Big Meeting in 1964.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Buy photo

2. Parading in Durham

Back to July 1982 for this reminder of the Boldon Lodge in Durham.

Photo: Shields Gazette

Buy photo
DurhamSouth Tyneside
Home
Page 1 of 1