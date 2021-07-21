We’ve got reminders from Belle Vue in 2004 and another one at the Lynnfield Centre in 2008.

Who can you recognise among the youngsters at the Oscars playgroup in 2012?

We are racing back in time with 11 great sporting scenes from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Magnificent medal winners in 2004 Bless! It's an Olympics day at the Little People Day Nursery in 2004 and they even had their own medals. Remember this? Photo: hm Buy photo

2. Ready, steady walk at St Cuthbert's St Cuthbert's Primary School in 2010. We want to know more about this event which was held in tribute to the Olympics. Photo: CL Buy photo

3. It's the 'Hartathlon' at Dyke House! What a great event at Dyke House School in 2012. Former head teacher Bill Jordon was there to join in with the students but can you tell us more? Photo: TY Buy photo

4. Getting creative at Oscars Oscars Playgroup members (left to right) Connor Hales, Macauley Myers and Francesca Dumville were pictured having fun 9 years ago. Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo