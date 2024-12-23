A selection of Hartlepool Mail pictures from town's Golden Lion pub.A selection of Hartlepool Mail pictures from town's Golden Lion pub.
17 fabulous photos from our archives of life at Hartlepool's Golden Lion pub

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:54 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 14:13 GMT
The Golden Lion swiftly became a welcome 21st Century addition to Hartlepool’s varied pub scene.

Whether it is catering for diners, drinkers or friends popping in for a mid-morning coffee, The Aldi Arms – as it is fondly nicknamed – is usually busy throughout the day.

Here we delve into our archives for these pictures of staff and customers.

Left to to right, Ivy Cox, Carol Powell, Vicky Taylor and Rhoda Gillen Take part in a charity coffee morning at The Golden Lion in 2013.

1. Fundraising day

Left to to right, Ivy Cox, Carol Powell, Vicky Taylor and Rhoda Gillen Take part in a charity coffee morning at The Golden Lion in 2013. Photo: National World

Three women enjoy a drink in 2007.

2. Cheers

Three women enjoy a drink in 2007. Photo: LH

A cute photograph of Golden Lion customers in 2007.

3. Babes in arms

A cute photograph of Golden Lion customers in 2007. Photo: LH

All smiles for the camera.

4. Work mates

All smiles for the camera. Photo: LH

