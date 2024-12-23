17 fabulous photos from our archives of life at Hartlepool's Golden Lion pub

Whether it is catering for diners, drinkers or friends popping in for a mid-morning coffee, The Aldi Arms – as it is fondly nicknamed – is usually busy throughout the day.
Here we delve into our archives for these pictures of staff and customers.
1. Fundraising day
Left to to right, Ivy Cox, Carol Powell, Vicky Taylor and Rhoda Gillen Take part in a charity coffee morning at The Golden Lion in 2013. Photo: National World
2. Cheers
Three women enjoy a drink in 2007. Photo: LH
3. Babes in arms
A cute photograph of Golden Lion customers in 2007. Photo: LH
4. Work mates
All smiles for the camera. Photo: LH
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.