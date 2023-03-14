News you can trust since 1877
Just some of our Bonny Babies entrants back in 2004.
17 fabulous photos of Bonny Babies contestants from the Hartlepool Mail archives

The Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies competition was an eagerly awaited event in the town’s calendar.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:47 GMT

With categories for youngsters up to the age of five, queues of cute contestants would patiently wait with their families for the paper to take their photo in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Here, for example, is a selection of candidates from 2004 – who will all now be in their late teens or early 20s.

Keep logging back as we will be adding more pictures soon.

Aged 30 months.

1. Brandon Robinson

Aged 30 months. Photo: SH

Aged 18 months.

2. Jacob Philips

Aged 18 months. Photo: SH

Aged seven months.

3. Lillie Myers

Aged seven months. Photo: SW

Aged 11 months.

4. Thomas Pheasey

Aged 11 months. Photo: SH

