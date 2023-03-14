The Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies competition was an eagerly awaited event in the town’s calendar.

With categories for youngsters up to the age of five, queues of cute contestants would patiently wait with their families for the paper to take their photo in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Here, for example, is a selection of candidates from 2004 – who will all now be in their late teens or early 20s.

Keep logging back as we will be adding more pictures soon.

1 . Brandon Robinson Aged 30 months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

2 . Jacob Philips Aged 18 months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

3 . Lillie Myers Aged seven months. Photo: SW Photo Sales

4 . Thomas Pheasey Aged 11 months. Photo: SH Photo Sales