17 nostalgic photos of Hartlepool people enjoying a laugh and a smile

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 14:59 BST
We all need a little cheering up on occasions.

So we thought we would delve into our archives to collect these photos of Hartlepool people enjoying a laugh and a smile over the years.

Adam Bouabda laughing at a joke from Nicholas Banks at Hartlepool's Flix Movie Cafe in 2012. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Taking the mic

Adam Bouabda laughing at a joke from Nicholas Banks at Hartlepool's Flix Movie Cafe in 2012. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

Throston Primary school pupils laughing at jokes from fellow pupils in 2018. Picture by Frank Reid

2. Giggling away

Throston Primary school pupils laughing at jokes from fellow pupils in 2018. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool MP Iain Wright, centre, with members of Brinkburn Youth Club in 2008.

3. Group picture

Hartlepool MP Iain Wright, centre, with members of Brinkburn Youth Club in 2008. Photo: LH

Arianna Cheesebrough smiles with her Pudsey bear after getting a custard pie in the face in aid of the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form Children In Need event in 2016.

4. Grin and bear it

Arianna Cheesebrough smiles with her Pudsey bear after getting a custard pie in the face in aid of the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form Children In Need event in 2016. Photo: FRANK REID 2015

