17 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool folk enjoying the summer sunshine over the years

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 7th Aug 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 17:34 BST
We have not exactly enjoyed the hottest of summers so far.

So we thought we would cheer you up by surfing our archives to find these photos of Hartlepool folk enjoying the sunshine over the years.

Left to right, Isabel Hall, Melony Hall and Olivia Bell play at the Fish Sands in 2008.

1. Summer fun

Left to right, Isabel Hall, Melony Hall and Olivia Bell play at the Fish Sands in 2008. Photo: FLR

Children enjoying themselves at the Hartlepool seaside in June 1989.

2. Summer fun

Children enjoying themselves at the Hartlepool seaside in June 1989. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Six friends enjoy the Headland sunshine in 2010.

3. Summer fun

Six friends enjoy the Headland sunshine in 2010. Photo: FLR

English Martyrs pupils are pictured posing in Bermuda shorts which were made in the school textile department. We believe the photo was taken around 1990.

4. Summer fun

English Martyrs pupils are pictured posing in Bermuda shorts which were made in the school textile department. We believe the photo was taken around 1990. Photo: National World

