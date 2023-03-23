News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
39 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
44 minutes ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
4 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
Patriotic England football fans in Hartlepool pubs across the years.
Patriotic England football fans in Hartlepool pubs across the years.
Patriotic England football fans in Hartlepool pubs across the years.

17 pictures of passionate England fans watching crucial matches in Hartlepool pubs across the years

Football’s World Cup may only have finished before Christmas.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:21 GMT

But it is already time for patriotic Poolies to follow the English national side again as they begin their quest to win Euro 2024 away to Italy on March 23.

To get you in the mood, here is a selection of fab photos of fans cheering the Three Lions in local pubs from as far back as 1996.

We have also unearthed pictures of England rugby union supporters in town while watching the 2003 World Cup final win.

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004.

1. 'It's a goal'

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
England supporters Wayne Pringle, left, and Jonathan Marshall outside of Flix, in Church Square, Hartlepool, before a Euro 2012 tie.

2. Patriotic pair

England supporters Wayne Pringle, left, and Jonathan Marshall outside of Flix, in Church Square, Hartlepool, before a Euro 2012 tie. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2012

Photo Sales
England fans in happy mood in the Sports Bar during Euro 2004.

3. Arms aloft

England fans in happy mood in the Sports Bar during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
England fans pack the Sports Bar to watch the Euro 1996 semi-final between England and Germany at Wembley.

4. 'Eu wouldn't believe it'

England fans pack the Sports Bar to watch the Euro 1996 semi-final between England and Germany at Wembley. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
EnglandHartlepoolFootballItaly