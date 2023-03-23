17 pictures of passionate England fans watching crucial matches in Hartlepool pubs across the years
Football’s World Cup may only have finished before Christmas.
But it is already time for patriotic Poolies to follow the English national side again as they begin their quest to win Euro 2024 away to Italy on March 23.
To get you in the mood, here is a selection of fab photos of fans cheering the Three Lions in local pubs from as far back as 1996.
We have also unearthed pictures of England rugby union supporters in town while watching the 2003 World Cup final win.
