17 retro photos of England football and rugby fans watching crucial matches in Hartlepool pubs
Football’s World Cup may only have finished before Christmas.
But it is already time for patriotic Poolies to cheer the England again as the national side follow Thursday’s 2-1 win in Italy with a home Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday.
To get you in the mood, here is a selection of fab photos of fans cheering the Three Lions in local pubs from as far back as 1996.
We have also unearthed pictures of England rugby union supporters in town while watching the 2003 World Cup final win.
And what’s more, here’s 41 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades.
