BREAKING
17 retro photos of England football and rugby fans watching crucial matches in Hartlepool pubs

Football’s World Cup may only have finished before Christmas.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT

But it is already time for patriotic Poolies to cheer the England again as the national side follow Thursday’s 2-1 win in Italy with a home Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday.

To get you in the mood, here is a selection of fab photos of fans cheering the Three Lions in local pubs from as far back as 1996.

We have also unearthed pictures of England rugby union supporters in town while watching the 2003 World Cup final win.

And what’s more, here’s 41 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades.

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004.

1. 'It's a goal'

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

England supporters Wayne Pringle, left, and Jonathan Marshall outside of Flix, in Church Square, Hartlepool, before a Euro 2012 tie.

2. Patriotic pair

England supporters Wayne Pringle, left, and Jonathan Marshall outside of Flix, in Church Square, Hartlepool, before a Euro 2012 tie. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2012

England fans in happy mood in the Sports Bar during Euro 2004.

3. Arms aloft

England fans in happy mood in the Sports Bar during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

England fans pack the Sports Bar to watch the Euro 1996 semi-final between England and Germany at Wembley.

4. 'Eu wouldn't believe it'

England fans pack the Sports Bar to watch the Euro 1996 semi-final between England and Germany at Wembley. Photo: National World

