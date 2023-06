17 retro photos of football and rugby fans watching crucial England matches in Hartlepool pubs

There is nothing like a big sporting occasion to force people down the pub.

England’s footballers have two vital Euro 2024 games over the coming days, cricket’s Ashes have just started and football’s Women’s World Cup begins next month

So we thought we would get you in the mood with these fab photos of fans cheering the Three Lions in local pubs from as far back as 1996.

We have also unearthed pictures of England rugby union supporters in town while watching the 2003 World Cup final win.

And what’s more, here’s 57 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades.

1 . 'It's a goal' England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004.

2 . Patriotic pair England supporters Wayne Pringle, left, and Jonathan Marshall outside of Flix, in Church Square, Hartlepool, before a Euro 2012 tie.

3 . Arms aloft England fans in happy mood in the Sports Bar during Euro 2004.

4 . 'Eu wouldn't believe it' England fans pack the Sports Bar to watch the Euro 1996 semi-final between England and Germany at Wembley.