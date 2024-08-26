Just four of our pictures of Hartlepool United teams across the years.Just four of our pictures of Hartlepool United teams across the years.
18 Hartlepool United team pictures from down the years

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 26th Aug 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 12:23 BST
A new football season brings new hope and with it usually a team picture.

So we thought we would raid the Mail archives again and publish these photographs of Hartlepool United squads from across the years.

Players are put into their seats for the 2019-20 season team photograph. Picture by Frank Reid

1. Nearly ready

Players are put into their seats for the 2019-20 season team photograph. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Manage Cyril Knowles, front centre, with the first team squad who would gain promotion from Division Four at the end of the 1990-91 season.

2. Promotion heroes

Manage Cyril Knowles, front centre, with the first team squad who would gain promotion from Division Four at the end of the 1990-91 season. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool United supporters Rein Bates and Ewan Whitehead are photographed with the first team squad during the Hartlepool United open day in 2018. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Fan-tastic day

Hartlepool United supporters Rein Bates and Ewan Whitehead are photographed with the first team squad during the Hartlepool United open day in 2018. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

A Pools team photo believed to have been taken in 1985.

4. Eighties remembered

A Pools team photo believed to have been taken in 1985. Photo: FLR

