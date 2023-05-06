News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United fans celebrate promotion. But can you guess which year each of the pictures was taken? The answers lie below.

21 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters celebrating ALL five of the club's promotions

Hartlepool United fans are feeling glum at the moment following the club’s relegation back to the National League.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th May 2023, 12:04 BST

So we thought we would try to cheer the blue and white army up with this collection of photos of supporters celebrating all five of the club’s promotions.

Who knows? These scenes could well be repeated 12 months from now.

For more fan-tastic pictures of Poolies showing their true colours, click here.

Hartlepool United fans wait for the promotion parade to pass in 2021.

1. Beer we go

Hartlepool United fans wait for the promotion parade to pass in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

Prepare to be bombarded by a host of pictures from the 1991 promotion from Division Four. And why not? It is the only one of the five to have been clinched at home.

2. Spelling it out

Prepare to be bombarded by a host of pictures from the 1991 promotion from Division Four. And why not? It is the only one of the five to have been clinched at home. Photo: TC

The 2003 promotion was an odd occasion given that Hartlepool United went up after other results went their way following a 4-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United. Midfielder Darrell Clarke is pictured speaking to fans following the defeat.

3. Mixed feelings

The 2003 promotion was an odd occasion given that Hartlepool United went up after other results went their way following a 4-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United. Midfielder Darrell Clarke is pictured speaking to fans following the defeat. Photo: FLR

Onlookers wait on a street corner for the Hartlepool United bus to pass following the club's 2007 promotion from League Two.

4. Waiting patiently

Onlookers wait on a street corner for the Hartlepool United bus to pass following the club's 2007 promotion from League Two. Photo: FLR

