Does anyone recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool over the years?Does anyone recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool over the years?
Does anyone recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool over the years?

21 photos of life in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:07 GMT
From school fairs and sporting events to social clubs, Owton Manor’s people and places have featured in the Mail on countless occasions.

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of the area’s many memories with these nostalgic pictures.

A member of staff is soaked in the stocks during an Owton Manor Primary School fair in 2013.

1. Soaked

A member of staff is soaked in the stocks during an Owton Manor Primary School fair in 2013. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Owton Manor Primary School kwik cricket team celebrate in 2013. Pictured are Kaitlan Hogbin, Gerogia Ainsley, Bethany Stanley, Caitlyn Wilson, Brooke Butcher, Rhiannon Tingle and Mia Buck, with teacher Tracey Ward.

2. Hooray

Owton Manor Primary School kwik cricket team celebrate in 2013. Pictured are Kaitlan Hogbin, Gerogia Ainsley, Bethany Stanley, Caitlyn Wilson, Brooke Butcher, Rhiannon Tingle and Mia Buck, with teacher Tracey Ward. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
St. Patrick's Church holds its summer fair in 2013. Staffing the tombola stall are Elizabeth Irvine and Carina Gouldburn.

3. Big smiles

St. Patrick's Church holds its summer fair in 2013. Staffing the tombola stall are Elizabeth Irvine and Carina Gouldburn. Photo: Tom Yeoman

Photo Sales
Clifford Foster, eight, cools off with a drink of lemonade during an Owton Manor Social Club children's sports day back in august 1963.

4. Nothing beats a fresh bottle of lemonade

Clifford Foster, eight, cools off with a drink of lemonade during an Owton Manor Social Club children's sports day back in august 1963. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool MailHartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice