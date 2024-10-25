Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of the area’s many memories with these nostalgic pictures.
1. Soaked
A member of staff is soaked in the stocks during an Owton Manor Primary School fair in 2013. Photo: Other, third party
2. Hooray
Owton Manor Primary School kwik cricket team celebrate in 2013. Pictured are Kaitlan Hogbin, Gerogia Ainsley, Bethany Stanley, Caitlyn Wilson, Brooke Butcher, Rhiannon Tingle and Mia Buck, with teacher Tracey Ward. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Big smiles
St. Patrick's Church holds its summer fair in 2013. Staffing the tombola stall are Elizabeth Irvine and Carina Gouldburn. Photo: Tom Yeoman
4. Nothing beats a fresh bottle of lemonade
Clifford Foster, eight, cools off with a drink of lemonade during an Owton Manor Social Club children's sports day back in august 1963. Photo: Other, third party
