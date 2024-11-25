Archive pictures from Hartlepool's Sports Bar.Archive pictures from Hartlepool's Sports Bar.
25 nostalgic photos as Hartlepool's Sports Bar reopens under new ownership as Hustlers Pool and Sports Bar

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 17:03 BST
Hartlepool’s legendary Sports Bar has reopened under the new name Hustlers Pool and Sports Bar.

So we thought we would dust down nostalgic pictures of football fans packing the pub to watch vital England and Hartlepool United games on TV screens.

Fingers crossed that the Park Road premises will be equally as busy as these pictures recall it to be.

England fans at the Sports Bar watch Alan Shearer score during the England versus Germany match in 1996.

1. Shear joy

England fans at the Sports Bar watch Alan Shearer score during the England versus Germany match in 1996. Photo: National World

Staff at The Sports Bar in 2008.

2. Ready to serve

Staff at The Sports Bar in 2008. Photo: LH

Patriotic England fans sport the team's colours in the Sports Bar during Euro 2004.

3. Getting shirty

Patriotic England fans sport the team's colours in the Sports Bar during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

Poolies celebrate in the Sports Bar as Neale Cooper's team take the lead at Bristol City in the 2004 play-off semi-final clash.

4. City slickers

Poolies celebrate in the Sports Bar as Neale Cooper's team take the lead at Bristol City in the 2004 play-off semi-final clash. Photo: TC

