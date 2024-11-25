So we thought we would dust down nostalgic pictures of football fans packing the pub to watch vital England and Hartlepool United games on TV screens.
Fingers crossed that the Park Road premises will be equally as busy as these pictures recall it to be.
1. Shear joy
England fans at the Sports Bar watch Alan Shearer score during the England versus Germany match in 1996. Photo: National World
2. Ready to serve
Staff at The Sports Bar in 2008. Photo: LH
3. Getting shirty
Patriotic England fans sport the team's colours in the Sports Bar during Euro 2004. Photo: SH
4. City slickers
Poolies celebrate in the Sports Bar as Neale Cooper's team take the lead at Bristol City in the 2004 play-off semi-final clash. Photo: TC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.