31 photographs of famous people visiting Hartlepool including Brenda Blethyn, Russell Watson, Sir Keir Starmer and Coronation Street stars

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 17:06 BST
Hartlepool has been a big draw for a host of famous faces over the years.

Whether it is to film a television show, turn on the town’s Christmas lights or politicians on the election trail, we have delved into the Hartlepool Mail archives to remind ourselves of some of the familiar people to have paid us a visit.

The Songs of Praise presenter performed at Hartlepool Borough Hall with Hartlepool Male Voice Choir in summer 2017. Picture: TOM BANKS

1. Aled Jones

The Songs of Praise presenter performed at Hartlepool Borough Hall with Hartlepool Male Voice Choir in summer 2017. Picture: TOM BANKS Photo: Tom Banks

Divisive politician Nigel Farage was at Hartlepool's Grand Hotel for a press conference in 2015. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Nigel Farage

Divisive politician Nigel Farage was at Hartlepool's Grand Hotel for a press conference in 2015. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Popular noughties pop duo The Cheeky Girls visited Hartlepool in 2004 after finding fame on Popstars: The Rivals

3. The Cheeky Girls

Popular noughties pop duo The Cheeky Girls visited Hartlepool in 2004 after finding fame on Popstars: The Rivals Photo: Mail

Hartlepool has seen many politicians fight for people's votes in recent years. Now Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner visited Hartlepool Power Station last year. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Angela Rayner

Hartlepool has seen many politicians fight for people's votes in recent years. Now Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner visited Hartlepool Power Station last year. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

