Just some of our archive photos of England fans watching the national team in Hartlepool pubs.
33 retro photos of football and rugby fans watching crucial England matches in Hartlepool pubs

There is nothing like a big sporting occasion to force people down the pub.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 13:36 BST

So, ahead of the Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup final clash with Spain on August 20, we thought we would get you in the mood with these fab photos of fans cheering their national football heroes in local pubs from as far back as 1996.

We have also unearthed pictures of England rugby union supporters in town while watching the 2003 World Cup final win.

And what’s more, here’s 65 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades.

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006.

1. Near miss

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006. Photo: TC

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004.

2. 'It's a goal'

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

An England fan in Hartlepool's Belle Vue Sports and Social Club after the drab 0-0 World Cup 2010 qualifier against Algeria.

3. Sinking feeling

An England fan in Hartlepool's Belle Vue Sports and Social Club after the drab 0-0 World Cup 2010 qualifier against Algeria. Photo: FLR

England supporters Wayne Pringle, left, and Jonathan Marshall outside of Flix, in Church Square, Hartlepool, before a Euro 2012 tie.

4. Patriotic pair

England supporters Wayne Pringle, left, and Jonathan Marshall outside of Flix, in Church Square, Hartlepool, before a Euro 2012 tie. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2012

