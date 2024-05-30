Do you remember going to any of these places?Do you remember going to any of these places?
42 Hartlepool shops which have been loved and lost over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th May 2024, 15:28 BST
Hartlepool has lost many shops over the decades, from popular hotel and function space The Staincliffe to food and clothes store M&S.

Shops and businesses are constantly opening and closing in Hartlepool, so let’s take a look at some of those that are no longer here.

The Staincliffe Hotel closed its doors to the public for the final time in December 2023 after a long battle.

1. The Staincliffe Hotel, Seaton Carew

The Staincliffe Hotel closed its doors to the public for the final time in December 2023 after a long battle. Photo: Frank Reid

The Open Jar sadly closed its doors to the public in October 2023, and is now focusing its efforts on organising events including The Open Jar Tribute Festival.

2. The Open Jar, Seaton Carew

The Open Jar sadly closed its doors to the public in October 2023, and is now focusing its efforts on organising events including The Open Jar Tribute Festival. Photo: Frank Reid

The popular chain went into administration on August 10, with Hartlepool's store set to close on Tuesday, September 26.

3. Wilko

The popular chain went into administration on August 10, with Hartlepool's store set to close on Tuesday, September 26. Photo: Frank Reid

Mrs C's Patisserie, known for its delicious cakes and homemade treats, closed its doors in November due to the cost of living crisis.

4. Mrs C's Patisserie, Church Street

Mrs C's Patisserie, known for its delicious cakes and homemade treats, closed its doors in November due to the cost of living crisis. Photo: Frank Reid

