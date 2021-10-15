And Hartlepool and East Durham certainly has its fair share of talented writers if these archive photos from across the area are anything to go by.

We found lots of pictures of people displaying their creative side in this selection of images.

From Rossmere Primary to Christ Church, we have writing scenes from the past for you to enjoy as we get ready for the National Day On Writing which will be with us on October 20.

1. Retro at Rossmere Primary Rossmere Primary School pupils (left to right) Emma Harman, Curtis Reece Rowledge and Neeve Jessop write down the lyrics to their song. Who remembers this from 2013?

2. Super at St Hild's Shakespeare Day at St Hild's CofE Schoo in 2016 and Amber Smith, Yasmine Cox and Rachael Atherton try writing with quills.

3. Air your Owton Manor views from 2005 These youngsters were trying their skills at writing a radio script in this session at Owton Manor Library 16 years ago. Recognise them?

4. So creative in 2004 Members of the Hartlepool Writing Group pictured 17 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?