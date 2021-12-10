Community centre scenes galore but who do you recognise?
Community centre scenes galore but who do you recognise?

9 archive photos of Hartlepool and East Durham's fantastic community centres - from exercising tots to sequence dancing in West View

They do fantastic work and they are a vital part of our neighbourhoods.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:08 am

We are talking about the community centres of Hartlepool and East Durham, including Greatham, West View, Manor and Blackhall.

These archive photos show the great work they do, whether it is coffee mornings or fundraising events.

Take a look and see if there is a scene that you remember.

1. Memories from Manor Community Centre

A Fit Tots session at Manor Community Centre in 2004. Does it bring back happy memories?

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales

2. Food for thought from 2004

A new food co-operative at the Burbank Community Centre 17 years ago. Remember it?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

3. Wonderful in West View

Sequence dancing at the West View Community Centre in 2003.

Photo: DW

Photo Sales

4. Pamper time in Blackhall

A pamper day at Blackhall Community Centre in 2012. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEast Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3