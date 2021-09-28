Do you remember any of these flower show scenes?
9 Hartlepool and East Durham flower show scenes from the past - we are planting the seed for lots of memories

They’re colourful, spectacular and a tradition that has lasted for decades in Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:36 am

We are talking about flower and vegetable shows and there have been so many great ones in the area.

The great news is, Hartlepool Mail photographers preserved memories of them on camera and we can share them with you once more.

So whether you were showing flowers on the Headland, admiring the award-winning blooms in Hart, or enjoying the show in Horden, we have it all.

Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Wonderful at the White House

All smiles at the White House flower show in 2006. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: DP

2. A fine display in 2007

Such a great reminder of the Hartlepool Flower Show at the Borough Hall in 2007.

Photo: FLR

3. Special 2005 memories from Hart

Flower displays at the Hart Show 16 years ago. Does it bring back memories?

Photo: hm

4. A wonderful display in Blackhall

Look at the display at the Blackhall Navy Club flower and vegetable show in 2007.

Photo: LH

