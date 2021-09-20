9 Hartlepool and East Durham retro dance scenes to get you in the Strictly spirit

But did you know that Hartlepool and East Durham have loads of connections to the programme?
Let’s do a retro rumba back to these archive photos to remind you of previous Strictly stars and their links to the area.
How many do you remember?
1. Stepping back in time in Peterlee
Here's 2005 finalist Colin Jackson - but this time he is on the dance floor in 2013 with former strictly favourite Erin Boag and they are dancing with NPower Peterlee staff.
Photo: hm
2. Memories on the menu
Top chef James Martin was a hit in series 3 of Strictly where he came 4th. But he was just as big a hit in Hartlepool in 2003 where he showed off his cookery talents to an audience in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
Photo: hm
3. Alesha stars in this Hartlepool appearance
Alesha Dixon was a big hit when she called in at Manor College of Technology, Hartlepool, in 2011.
Photo: hm
4. Amazing Anton and excellent Erin in Hartlepool
Anton du Beke and Erin Boag were the main attractions at a charity dance event in the Borough Hall, Hartlepool in 2006.
Photo: hm