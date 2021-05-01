9 Hartlepool and East Durham retro photos to celebrate National Walking Month
How do you fancy stepping back in time as we celebrate National Walking Month?
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 7:00 am
May marks the start of a month-long campaign and it is a great way to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, but it also gives us a chance to look back on the times we joined in with sponsored walks of all kinds.
Were you pictured walking on fire at Mayfield Park or going on a walk with giant Teddy Bears in Peterlee?
We have all this and more as we turn back the clock.
