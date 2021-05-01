Have a look and see if you can spot a familiar face in these photos which have a walking theme.
9 Hartlepool and East Durham retro photos to celebrate National Walking Month

How do you fancy stepping back in time as we celebrate National Walking Month?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 7:00 am

May marks the start of a month-long campaign and it is a great way to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, but it also gives us a chance to look back on the times we joined in with sponsored walks of all kinds.

Were you pictured walking on fire at Mayfield Park or going on a walk with giant Teddy Bears in Peterlee?

We have all this and more as we turn back the clock.

1. Red hot memories from 2004

Did you take part in the fire walk at Mayfield Park in 2004?

Photo: TC

2. A walk with a difference at St John Vianney Primary

Flashback to 2008 and these pupils were working out how to stay upright as they walked on a rope ski. Remember this at St John Vianney Primary School?

Photo: FLR

3. Walking through the night in 2008

The Alice House Hospice Midnight Walk in 2008. Did you take part?

Photo: TC

