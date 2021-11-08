There could not be a better time to browse through these chapters in time as we celebrate Children’s Book Week.

Its aim is to inspire youngsters to get involved in the great world of reading.

And to get you in the spirit of the occasion, here is a selection of book scenes from the Central Library, Stranton Primary School, Owton Manor Library and St Aidan’s Primary School.

Take a look and see who you recognise in these Hartlepool Mail archive photos.

1. Super at Stranton Primary A giant book to enjoy in this 2014 scene at Stranton Primary School where reception class teacher Andrea Windram joined children for a day of reading.

2. Three cheers for this St Aidan's scene Children's book Illustrator Korky Paul was pictured with pupils from St Aidans Primary School in 2015. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Happy times in Hesleden Back to 2007 where children were joined by author Adam Bushnell as they prepared for National Book Week at Hesleden Primary School.

4. Thrilling at Throston Primary It's Book Day in 2008 and look at the fun they had at Throston Primary School. Question is, were you in the photo?