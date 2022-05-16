Let's raise a smile with these great memories.
Let's raise a smile with these great memories.

9 of Hartlepool's happiest pictures from the past as we celebrate National Smile Month

It’s time for happy thoughts as we celebrate one of the cheeriest events in the UK calendar.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 16th May 2022, 11:13 am

National Smile Month runs from today and we are marking the occasion with a look back at 9 Hartlepool Mail archive photos which show the town and East Durham at its happiest.

We have delightful reminders from a Summerhill Teddy Bear’s Picnic in 2011 and laughs at a Headland Library coffee morning in 2012.

We’ve got Pools fans looking ecstatic in 2003 and Jesmond Gardens Primary School pupils having a great day in 2015.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look and put a smile on your face!

1. A laugh and a cuppa

Sharing a laugh at the regular Friday Coffee Morning at the Headland Library were (from left) Ian Tuck, Library Officer Josephine Bonner and Beaty Coulson in 2012.

Photo: TY

Photo Sales

2. Delightful in Dyke House

PCSO Kirstin Tasker with Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupil Coley Anderson. They are sharing a smile at the end of their charity walk 10 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

3. Top times with Teddies

All smiles at the start of the Teddy Bear picnic held at Summerhill in 2011.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

4. Have you heard the one about?

A day dedicated to telling jokes went down a treat at Throston Primary School in 2018.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
HartlepoolHartlepool MailEast Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3