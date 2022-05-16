9 of Hartlepool's happiest pictures from the past as we celebrate National Smile Month

National Smile Month runs from today and we are marking the occasion with a look back at 9 Hartlepool Mail archive photos which show the town and East Durham at its happiest.
We have delightful reminders from a Summerhill Teddy Bear’s Picnic in 2011 and laughs at a Headland Library coffee morning in 2012.
We’ve got Pools fans looking ecstatic in 2003 and Jesmond Gardens Primary School pupils having a great day in 2015.
But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look and put a smile on your face!
1. A laugh and a cuppa
Sharing a laugh at the regular Friday Coffee Morning at the Headland Library were (from left) Ian Tuck, Library Officer Josephine Bonner and Beaty Coulson in 2012.
Photo: TY
2. Delightful in Dyke House
PCSO Kirstin Tasker with Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupil Coley Anderson. They are sharing a smile at the end of their charity walk 10 years ago.
Photo: FRANK REID
3. Top times with Teddies
All smiles at the start of the Teddy Bear picnic held at Summerhill in 2011.
Photo: FRANK REID
4. Have you heard the one about?
A day dedicated to telling jokes went down a treat at Throston Primary School in 2018.
Photo: Frank Reid