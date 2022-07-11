9 of the school trips you loved in years gone by - from Brierton to Lynnfield and Stranton to St Bega's

After all, it is that time of year when we left the classroom, got on a coach and enjoyed some scenery on an exciting journey.

We have nine reminders of school trips – or children looking forward to them – from across Hartlepool and East Durham.

Some went on an outward bound adventure. Others were getting excited about trips to Flamingo Land, the Gambia and Beamish.

Wherever you were going, we hope these photos bring back happy memories.

1. Belfast beckoned These Throston Primary School and St Patrick Catholic Primary School students were fundraising for a trip to Northern Ireland in 2006.

2. A trip to the allotment St Joseph's Primary School pupils had a great time on their trip to the allotment in 2009.

3. Golden memories from 2006 These students from Golden Flatts Primary School did a sponsored walk to raise money for a trip to York. Remember this from 2006?

4. Hats off to these Hutton Henry pupils Pupils from Hutton Henry CofE School got dressed up in style for a trip to Beamish in 2003.