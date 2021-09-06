These images of York Road come to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service and we are sure you will recognise some of these scenes.

There’s York Road from the ramp and the street showing the Regal and the Nickelodeon in 1988.

There’s much more besides but why not enjoy your own journey through these York Road scenes.

1. York Road in 1988 Nickolodeon , the Regal Bingo and more were pictured in 1988. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service. Photo: other 3rd party Photo Sales

2. Back to 1976 Taken in December 1976 with Christmas lights adorning the Shopping Centre ramp. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales

3. A 50s view This view from York Road shows Binns in the distance and the Grand Hotel just visible behind the trees . The photo comes from the mid 1950s. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo Sales

4. A day at the pictures Northerns Cinema in York Road, seen here in 1960, stood on the junction of Villiers Street where the Central Library is now. Photo : Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: hm Photo Sales