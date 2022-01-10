9 reminders of life in King Oswy in years gone by - from fun days to sponsored walks

This time, our focus is on the King Oswy area and here are some scenes to remind you of its past.

Were you pictured being doused with water at a funday or did you do a sponsored walk for a worthy cause?

We have it all in this collection of photos from years gone by.

So take a look, step back in time and then tell us more about King Oswy over the years.

Samuel Bousfield and Scarlett Herring were pictured with their passports as they enjoyed a day learning about different countries at The Space To Learn in King Oswy Drive in 2017.

A flashback to 2008 where John Deers, Susan Stead, Stephen Stead and Darren Roberts were getting ready for a fundraising event at the King Oswy pub.

Students from St. Hild's School on King Oswy Drive held a sponsored walk to benefit the Hartlepool RNLI in 2013. Teacher Tom Bisset (centre) was seen leading the walk.

Students from St Hild's School on King Oswy Drive put on their walking shoes to raise funds for Alice House Hospice and the mental health charity Hartlepool MIND in 2012.