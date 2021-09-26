9 retro photos as we put Elwick under the spotlight. Were you pictured in these archive scenes?

We love to put the retro spotlight on a neighbourhood in the Hartlepool area and Elwick gets our attention this time.

Who can tell us more about the fancy dress darts event or the experiments at Elwick Hall Primary.

How about the Elwick Gardening Club scene or the scene where children were hanging up paper hearts.

Take a look and then get in touch if these photos bring back great memories.

1. Going scientific in 2005 Experiments at Elwick Hall Primary School in this scene from 16 years ago. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. On the oche - outdoors! A game of darts outside the Spotted Cow. Are you pictured and what was the special occasion? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3. Lovely times in 2008 Hanging up paper hearts on the village green in 2008. Remember this? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Shaping up in 2013 The Zumba class at St Matthews Hall got our photographer's attention 8 years ago. Are you in the picture? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales