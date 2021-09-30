9 Hartlepool area village scenes for you to reminisce over.
9 Hartlepool area village scenes for you to reminisce over.

9 retro photos from Hartlepool's villages - see how they used to look

Picturesque villages are a feature of the Hartlepool area and here is a reminder of how they looked decades ago.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:24 am

We have photos from Hart, Elwick, Greatham and Crimdon courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

They are all a detailed look at the past with everything from people queuing for water at an Elwick standpipe to mums taking their children for a 1950s walk in Greatham.

The tea hut at Crimdon and an archive view of Hart are also included in this collection but why not take a look for yourself.

1. Out for a walk in Greatham

Woodbine Terrace in the early 1950s. Has this scene changed over the years? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

Photo Sales

2. Queuing for water in Elwick

An undated photo showing a group of people with buckets and pails to collect water from a stand-pipe on the Elwick village green. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

Photo Sales

3. Tea in the dene

The tea hut in Crimdon Dene pictured in 1954. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

Photo Sales

4. Fancy a pint in Hart?

The Raby Arms in Hart Village but can anyone guess at the year? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3