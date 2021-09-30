We have photos from Hart, Elwick, Greatham and Crimdon courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

They are all a detailed look at the past with everything from people queuing for water at an Elwick standpipe to mums taking their children for a 1950s walk in Greatham.

The tea hut at Crimdon and an archive view of Hart are also included in this collection but why not take a look for yourself.

1. Out for a walk in Greatham Woodbine Terrace in the early 1950s. Has this scene changed over the years? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

2. Queuing for water in Elwick An undated photo showing a group of people with buckets and pails to collect water from a stand-pipe on the Elwick village green. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

3. Tea in the dene The tea hut in Crimdon Dene pictured in 1954. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

4. Fancy a pint in Hart? The Raby Arms in Hart Village but can anyone guess at the year? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.