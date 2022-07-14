9 retro photos of Hartlepool people enjoying a pint as we celebrate International Beer Day - cheers!

What could be better on a red hot day than a refreshing pint. We have 9 photos of people enjoying an ale in Hartlepool from 2007, 2012, 2013 and 2017.
International Beer Day will be with us on August 5 and organisers say it is a global celebration in pubs, breweries and back yards.
We want your memories of these scenes closer to home. Who do you recognise? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Thumbs-up from 2012
The opening night of the 2012 Hartlepool Beer Festival. Hundreds turned out including Chris Linton, Peter Hann, Reece Goodwin and Peter Jenkins.
Photo: TY
2. Fab at The Fishermans Arms
Enjoying the Fishermans Arms Beer Festival in 2017.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Good company in 2013
Pictured at the annual Hartlepool Beer Festival 9 years ago. Recognise anyone?
Photo: TY
4. A packed room for a big day
The opening night of the 2012 Hartlepool Beer Festival. Were you there?
Photo: TY