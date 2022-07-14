So many faces for you to recognise in these retro beer festival scenes.
9 retro photos of Hartlepool people enjoying a pint as we celebrate International Beer Day - cheers!

Cheers to the memories. International Beer Day is on the way and we are in the spirit to celebrate.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:58 pm

What could be better on a red hot day than a refreshing pint. We have 9 photos of people enjoying an ale in Hartlepool from 2007, 2012, 2013 and 2017.

International Beer Day will be with us on August 5 and organisers say it is a global celebration in pubs, breweries and back yards.

We want your memories of these scenes closer to home. Who do you recognise? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Thumbs-up from 2012

The opening night of the 2012 Hartlepool Beer Festival. Hundreds turned out including Chris Linton, Peter Hann, Reece Goodwin and Peter Jenkins.

2. Fab at The Fishermans Arms

Enjoying the Fishermans Arms Beer Festival in 2017.

3. Good company in 2013

Pictured at the annual Hartlepool Beer Festival 9 years ago. Recognise anyone?

4. A packed room for a big day

The opening night of the 2012 Hartlepool Beer Festival. Were you there?

