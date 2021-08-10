9 retro scenes from York Road as we put the spotlight on another Hartlepool street

We are talking about York Road which has had everything from wine bars to restaurants and delis to jewellery shops on it.

Now it becomes the latest town street to be the subject of our retro focus.

The Central Library is always a great place for fun activities and we’ve gone back to 2009 for a creative tots session.

We’ve got exotic creatures from a pet shop and a charity coffee morning from 2015.

Want to find out more. Get moving for a trip back to York Road’s past.

Toys and tales in 2009 Such a lovely scene from the Central Library where a Toys And Tales session was being held 12 years ago.

A happy anniversary in 2008 JK Exotics were celebrating their first birthday in York Road when this photo was taken 13 years ago.

Remembering the heroes The launch of an online archive called 'Heroism and Heartbreak' was pictured in 2015 at the Central Library. It recorded the lives of Hartlepool sailors who served in the First World War.

What a great example At 80, Linda Hope was still volunteering one day a week in the Barnardos charity shop in York Road, in 2012.