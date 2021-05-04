A photo collection which is out of this world. Take a look.
9 retro Star Wars photos from Hartlepool and East Durham - May the 4th be with you!

It’s Star Wars Day and we are looking back on the times when Hartlepool and East Durham got into the spirit of the film phenomenon.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 2:33 pm

We’ve got a Star Wars charity day, Pools fans and fancy dress photos galore for you to enjoy.

Question is, were you there when these photos were taken? The only way to find out is by joining us on a journey back in time.

After all, the Force runs strong in these retro photos.

1. Storming back to 2016

Angie Marchant and other Hartlepool United stormtroopers were pictured 5 years ago. Does this bring back great memories?

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Paying a visit in 2005

Who can tell us more about this event with a Star Wars theme at Vue Cinema in 2005?

Photo: FLR

3. Out in force at the gun battery

A 'Star Wars' visit to the Heugh Gun Battery in 2016. Remember it?

Photo: hm

4. Enjoying the movie in 2009

What a great day at the Flix Movie Cafe 12 years ago where Star Wars was the theme. Remember this?

Photo: LH

