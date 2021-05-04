9 retro Star Wars photos from Hartlepool and East Durham - May the 4th be with you!
It’s Star Wars Day and we are looking back on the times when Hartlepool and East Durham got into the spirit of the film phenomenon.
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 2:33 pm
We’ve got a Star Wars charity day, Pools fans and fancy dress photos galore for you to enjoy.
Question is, were you there when these photos were taken? The only way to find out is by joining us on a journey back in time.
After all, the Force runs strong in these retro photos.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3