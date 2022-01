The answer is Greatham Primary School because that’s where all of these events were captured on camera by Hartlepool Mail photographers.

We are spotlighting events at the school at a time when it is in the news.

GB athlete Charlie Myers joined pupils at Greatham Primary on a fitness circuit to help raise money for sports equipment.

It spurred us into looking into the Hartlepool Mail archives to find these great scenes. Take a look.

1. Getting creative in 2006 A lesson in 2006 where pupils made a windmill sculpture. Remember this? Photo: DP Photo Sales

2. Digging into the past An archaeology lesson in 2006. Do you recognise anyone in the photo? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. All for charity in 2006 The school took part in a sponsored mile run for Sport Relief 16 years ago. Did you take part? Photo: DP Photo Sales

4. Fancy dress in 2005 Who can tell us more about this scene from 17 years ago? Photo: TC Photo Sales